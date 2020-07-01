To the Editor:
As we have watched the COVID cases increase in Hardin County to now well over 50, we have to recognize that this virus is not going to let us live our lives like we may want for a while. Things are not the way they were before it arrived. The highest percentage of cases here are below 40 years of age. Understanding that this age group is socially outgoing and needs to work and with some in essential positions, it is no surprise to see them at a higher rate. The question then is why does that age group and many of those above 40 and older continue to ignore the wearing of masks? What are you waiting for? Are you number 56, 68, 79, 120? We are going to be dealing with this disease for a long while. Masking is proven to reduce exposure. Let’s help each other by wearing masks at Walmart, HyVee, Fareway and anywhere there are groups of people. Stay safe Hardin County. Be confident that wearing masks and continuing to hand sanitize will help us protect each other and get through these times together.
