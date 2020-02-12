To the Editor:
As Abraham Lincoln once wrote, “You cannot help the poor, by destroying the rich. You cannot strengthen the weak, by weakening the strong. You cannot bring about prosperity, by discouraging thrift. You cannot lift the wage earner up, by pulling the wage payer down. You cannot further the brotherhood of man, by inciting class hatred. You cannot help build character and courage, by taking away men’s initiative and independent. You cannot help men permanently, by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.”
