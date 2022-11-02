We were invited to a “costumes encouraged” wedding out of town over the weekend, and I thought, what the heck, let’s dress up. The kids were invited too, so we all decided to join in on the fun. Our little group ended up being two hippies, a disco dancer, a hotdog, “Turd Ferguson” from Saturday Night Live, and Winifred Sanderson from “Hocus Pocus.” There was also a little skeleton mermaid and scary pirate, but they had bedtimes and had to leave early to go the hotel with the sitter.
The wedding was on the small side, and looking around, there was about 50 percent participation in people who dressed up. It was fun, though – and during the reception the meal choices were either vegetarian, vegan or gluten free. I had to choose vegan because I can’t eat a lot of dairy, but I’m not 100 percent sure what my dish was. It had rice and garbanzo beans, and I think a butternut squash? Whatever it was, it was good.
