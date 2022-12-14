I shop for Christmas gifts all year long. If I see something in January, I’ll buy it, bring it home and put it in a chest of drawers in the bedroom. This chest of drawers is not used for anything else but storing Christmas gifts, so that’s the only time it’s accessed.
If I see the perfect gift in March… I’ll buy it. Someone having a great sale in April? I’m there, snatching up deals. President’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, any time there’s a sale, I’ll be shopping, and shoving the stuff into that chest of drawers. Problem is, I never look to see what’s in there until it’s time to wrap all the gifts. I just keep buying and buying all year long, shoving each item in the draws until they can’t easily be shut or re-opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.