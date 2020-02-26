Last March a bull calf was born, and he started out a little behind the 8-ball because his mama’s milk wasn’t coming in very well. We talked about it, and I was tasked with bottle-feeding this little guy until his mama started producing her milk. She finally did, but he liked the formula that I was giving him, too. She’d feed him and I’d feed him. It worked out well because he needed the extra nutrition, so I named him Baby Calf.
Fast forward to today . . . Baby Calf still likes my bottles (although now it’s just warm water). He follows me around like a dog, doesn’t leave the yard, knows his name and is very well-behaved. He’s not potty trained, but that’s about it. I can brush him, pet him, stick my hand in his mouth to feel his teeth (I have no idea why I do that), play with him, and just about anything else. He’s curious, but shy of strangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.