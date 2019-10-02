I volunteered to watch my grandkids over the weekend, which is not unusual in itself, but normally we just sit around the house, or maybe hit the Coffee Attic or take a walk. For some reason, this time I decided we’d do something fun, so I loaded them in their car seats and headed to an apple orchard in Fort Dodge.
After searching the internet for an apple orchard with kid activities near Iowa Falls, I only found the one near Wellsburg, but we had been there before. This one in Fort Dodge was a new experience, and it was just me and them that day, so we went by ourselves. I had to drive my car, since the truck was being used to haul cattle, so a small, ancient stroller was the only one that fit in the hatch back. It has rickety wheels, veers to one side and always seems to have one of the brakes engaged. GPS sent us straight to the orchard, but the place was quite crowded so we had to park a little ways away - on a hill, no less.
