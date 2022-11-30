Everyone was home during Thanksgiving and have now gone back to their own communities. However, in typical fashion, I will be mailing a box of “left-behinds” to my son in Vegas, and I’ll also be holding something for my granddaughter. In my son’s case, it’s stuff he wants but didn’t have room take it on the plane, and in my granddaughter’s case, it was a gift from her great aunt, and she brought it to my house to show everyone, then forgot to bring it home.
In preparation, I had also set out dog toys and a leash left from one of my other son’s visits over the summer. He had left his dog’s goodies at my house, and I had collected them, taken a picture and texted him. He knew it was there. So, while getting ready to leave, he grabbed the toys, but forgot the leash and I didn’t notice until hours later. It will be in the same place until he comes home at Christmas.
