My brother came for a visit this past weekend and brought along a box of old Christmas ornaments, which he plopped down on a bench in the kitchen. He had just spent three weeks in Colorado at my mom’s house and she sent them along to give to me. I looked inside the box and didn’t recognize any of the ornaments. Most were crocheted and who knows where they came from. There were also some small framed cross-stitched pieces that did not look familiar. Either way, I guess they were mine now.
However, that wasn’t all. I saw something tucked inside against the wall of the box. and pulled it out. It was a letter I had written to my mom and dad on Nov. 17, 1982. I was living in Denver, Colo., at the time, about a year before I moved back to Durango to start college full-time, and of course, no one had cell phones at the time, and it cost money to call long-distance, so I wrote a lot of letters.
