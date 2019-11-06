One of my girlfriends was teaching a Zumba dance class in a town nearby, and the class was to start at the beginning of October. I had never taken a Zumba class and it sounded like lots of fun. I checked my calendar and most of the month was open, except for a few things going on during the day, but the class was at 5:30 p.m. so that would work out perfectly. I was going to be able to go to every single class with no conflicts! So I thought.
I signed up and started attending the class, which was fun and awesome. I made it through the first two weeks, but on the third week, the instructor had to change the day of one of the classes and that didn’t work for me, so I missed that one. Then there was a death in our family and the funeral was on the day of another class, so I had to skip that one too, which meant one full week of classes missed. No biggie, I would just start fresh the next week.
