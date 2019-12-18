I really love the holiday season . . . I really do. And this year it seems I have enjoyed it even more than usual. I had my Christmas tree up a week and a half before Thanksgiving, and insisted lights be put up on the house soon after that. My Christmas light show consists of a single string which rides on the gutters along the front of the house. However, if you happen to drive down the neighbor’s lane and glance in my direction, it would be quite obvious that the back side of the house is mostly dark, except for the west side where a mis-measured string of extra lights wraps around and just stops. If I were a mathematician, I’d say about two-thirds of the house has lights strung.
It’s OK, though. We live in the country so it doesn’t really matter . . . unless you’re our neighbor down the road whose light show rivals Las Vegas, complete with the flashing neon colors, blow-up deals and other stuff. All that’s missing is a waving cowboy.
