I went to a holiday party and got sick (of course). I came down with something right after that party and had a bad cough and a touch of a fever. Except, a few days earlier, people at work had been coughing too, so I can’t say it was all the party’s fault, I guess it was a combined effort.
So, a day prior to all this I had made cauliflower soup for dinner. The Cow Man was served a very small bowl and consumed it ever so slowly. He also smothered it in cheese, then when he was done, he nicely suggested I probably should not make it again. He also mentioned that he had just picked up a freezer full of meat from the locker, which could be an alternative to serving cauliflower soup. I thought the soup tasted good, and I told him to make sure to let all his friends know that in our house, we’d rather eat cauliflower soup than a steak. I also waited until he was finished to tell him I had used coconut milk in the recipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.