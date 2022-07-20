We went to the Lake of the Ozarks a couple months ago for a wedding, which basically meant being gone for a long weekend, but we were prepared, getting everything in order before we left. At least we thought we were.
The very first night we were away, the cows got out. Not one or two, but all of them. I could see them on our doorbell cam moseying back into the yard the next morning. I wondered why no one had let us know, then I discovered I had several missed calls from the neighbors who tried to contact me during the night, but my phone was on silent. Apparently, the gate to the pasture was not latched properly, and the cows had pushed it open. Later I was blamed because I had stopped to tell the cows “goodbye” before we left, except I never went in the pasture, or touched the gate. Must have been a gremlin.
