On Friday the 13th, the question was posed to me, “Do you want to go out to eat?” It had been a busy week and I kind of just wanted to stay home, but something told me we should go out, and we did. During dinner, I commented that this might be the last time we get to do this for a while. I was well-aware what other states were doing during this COVID-19 outbreak, and what types of establishments had already shut down. Well, I was right. A week later, restaurants here were closed to indoor seating – but pick up is still available at several spots. At least for now.
I also like to bake, and in the beginning of this pandemic, the grocery store shelves had been becoming increasingly void of sugar and flour, unless you wanted the expensive alternatives. At one point I found the last package of flour on the bottom of a store’s shelf, shoved way to the back. I had to get on my hands and knees to grab it. And meat? Wow. The cases looked like they’d been emptied for a good cleaning. There was very little there. And forget about toilet paper and napkins. Many of these things have now been restocked, but it’s not like it used to be before COVID-19 and there are still some shortages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.