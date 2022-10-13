We have a groundhog that has set up shop underneath our chicken coop. There’s no chickens in there, just some junk on the rickety floor. This isn’t the first groundhog we’ve had, either. There was a large adult one under that coop a couple of years ago, but he was caught in a live trap and relocated near the river. I doubt if it’s the same one because of the size difference. Our new visitor is a lot smaller.
I noticed this new groundhog mostly because he’s not afraid of people. He chows down on acorns underneath our oak tree and doesn’t seem to be bothered by us walking back and forth. I don’t know if he’s deaf, or blind, or just doesn’t care, but our presence doesn’t seem to bother him.
