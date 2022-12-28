Last Wednesday was cold, but the big blizzard hadn’t hit yet. We scurried around at work and put out Saturday’s paper by 3 p.m. that afternoon. That was mostly because we didn’t know if the press people - or anyone else, for that matter - would make it in later in the week.
Everything went so smoothly, too. I was impressed with how everyone stepped up, and I told the staff we could easily put out three papers a week since we did such a good job. If they had rotten tomatoes, they may have thrown them at me. It’s easy to put out a paper when everything is canceled and there’s very little news. It’s a little different when there’s news and sports happening in force. We’re sticking to the two papers.
