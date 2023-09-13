We have a giant garden, as usual, and this year, the pumpkins decided to be the prized produce. I counted at least 12 gigantic ones out there over the weekend. The Cow Man got the wheelbarrow, and we picked one, wheeling it to my office where the scale is. It was a shade over 34 pounds. There are bigger pumpkins out there, but the Cow Man wants to see if they keep growing. I even used seeds that were at least three years old that I found in a drawer in the kitchen, and it seems the last time I used them, the pumpkins were duds. I thought they’d be duds again because it took a while for them to sprout, but when they did, they took off and covered half the garden.
I like to use seeds, but I also buy tomato and pepper plants. And every year when I’m buying plants – and it doesn’t seem to matter where – I get something with a plastic stick that says it’s one thing, and it grows into something else. This happens quite frequently, and I don’t know why. And it always seems to be with pepper plants. Occasionally I’ll get a cherry tomato plant when I thought it was another tomato variety, but the mix-up is usually with pepper plants.
