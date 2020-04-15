I prepared to go to the store but didn’t have a face mask. Did I really need one? Maybe . . . well, probably. I was aware of the new guidelines suggesting at least a cloth face mask be worn when venturing out, so I dug through a dresser drawer and found a colorful bandana. At the ski area when I was a kid, the uniform was over-sized goggles, which had a stiff foam edge and a light orange plastic lens, and a colorful bandana to cover the rest of the face. I’ve always had colorful bandanas since then.
So I tied one around my neck, making sure I could lift it to cover my nose, and left the house. I know it’s not the ideal mask, but it was better than nothing. At the store entrance there are now new shopping rules posted . . . number of guests in the store at a time, social distancing, limits on products purchased, etc. I went first thing in the morning, so the store was practically empty and I got right in.
