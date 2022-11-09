It started last Monday on Halloween. “Everyone” (well, more than just me in the newsroom) said they’d dress up for the holiday, so I thought, what the heck, I will too… I’ll just wear my costume from the recent Halloween wedding I attended. I got in to work early Monday dressed like a hippie, and one by one, people came to the office dressed like – you guessed it - regular old people who were not in costume. I was the only one in the news department who dressed up. Sure, there were a few others in other departments, but all they had to do was take off a tutu or cat ears, and then they’d be in street clothes. Not me. I was in full gear.
Ok, so on Tuesday, I felt it coming on. Sickness. And sure enough, I got sick. Not the “I have a headache” or “my tummy hurts,” but the “go to the doctor” sick. And “missing work” sick. Turns out it was an upper respiratory deal that couldn’t be saved by antibiotics, just time. If that wasn’t bad enough, I also caught a bad sinus cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.