We took a short road trip Sunday and left home fairly early. I didn’t have anything to eat, only coffee, so I was getting a little hungry. We stopped at a Casey’s somewhere along the way for a snack, which is usually a drink and maybe a small bag of something little for me, and usually nothing for him, or just a drink.
Except the Cow Man must have been famished and immediately saw what he wanted – a breakfast pizza with sausage gravy. He was all excited. I wondered how he even knew that this particular pizza was a thing. I asked and discovered that the Cow Man has spent plenty of time at both Casey’s and Kwik Star summing up their goodies and ordering food. Now that I think about it, the other day, I mentioned that someone told me they got a pork loin sandwich at one of these places, and he said they should have gone to the other because they’re better there. He knows all the ins and outs and menus. Is he the only one?
