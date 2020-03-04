It’s the middle of tax season and I have accomplished very little in getting organized. I think that’s mostly because my computer – purchased in 2003 – crashed last October, taking with it a lot of crucial information. I ran into my tax guy and explained the situation and that I’d be late getting my stuff to him, but that was at the end of January and I’ve done nothing since. Usually my appointment is lined up by now, or I’ve had it already.
Thing is, I need to reinvent the wheel by going through receipts and bank statements and inserting all of those numbers and information into a brand new spreadsheet. Doing this just sounds too over-whelming and daunting. I’m going to have to set all this up from scratch, add column equations, hope I didn’t leave anything out, and do actual math. Before the computer crash, I had all of the information I needed at my fingertips on a Quicken program, and now that’s erased. So instead of working on this new spreadsheet, I’m finding other unnecessary things to do . . . like write this column . . . and afterwards, I’ll probably make some cookies, wash a couple windows, get the laundry put away and, you know, important stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.