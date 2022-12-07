Putting up a string – or several strings – of holiday lights makes everything look very Christmassy. Driving around Iowa Falls and out in the country, several people have beautiful displays. Some are serene, some are jazzy, and some have every inch of the yard covered in some sort of holiday element. They are all beautiful, and the weather has cooperated for the most part, in getting decorations put out this year.
We hung our colorful Christmas lights, oh I don’t know, about four or five years ago. On Sunday, the Cow Man plugged them in to make sure they all worked. One strand on the back of the house did not, but no one sees that anyway, he said.
