We were doing a bunch of yard work and other stuff, then it was mentioned that a trip to Theisen’s was in order to pick up two livestock panels. What? A trip to Theisen’s? A ride in a vehicle? Besides a rare visit to the grocery store, I had been stuck at home for weeks. Going to Theisen’s – or anywhere - sounded like Disneyland at that point. I threw down what I was doing, grabbed a bandana for my face and hopped in the work truck. I didn’t care that I was covered in dirt from burning branches and that my hair was a mess. No one would see me, right?
So, I regularly listen to the news and I hear the orders to stay home unless it’s to shop for essential items. Were these livestock panels essential – yes, for what we were doing – but did I need to ride along? Probably not, but I was going crazy stuck at home and jumped at the chance to go somewhere . . . anywhere.
