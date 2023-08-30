Despite 78 percent of Iowans opposed to eminent domain for carbon pipelines, Bruce Rastetter and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has pushed forward with the permitting process. The IUB hearing to approve or deny Summit’s carbon pipeline is expected to last at least a month, but red flags have already been raised about the integrity of the process.
Along the 700-mile pipeline route in Iowa, there are still nearly 1,000 unsigned parcels. This is in large part due to the risky, unnecessary nature of carbon capture pipelines. The highly pressurized carbon dioxide has the potential to fatally asphyxiate people and livestock. Construction would desecrate Iowa farmland for decades if not forever. All of this is in the name of greed. Rastetter developed a sudden interest in carbon pipelines after increased incentives were passed by the Federal Government.
