To the Editor:
So, there’s a lot of discussion about the CO2 pipelines, but there’s something that’s not being discussed. They say they are going to store it. I call that a lie. Oil fields have drilled the easy oil. The rest is trapped in rocks. But they found out that if you inject liquified CO2 into the rocks, it ejects the oil, allowing the drills to keep drilling. These pipeline people are lying. It’s a money grab. There’s already CO2 pipelines going to the oil fields in Canada. It’s just rich people trying to get richer. You’re being sold a lie.
