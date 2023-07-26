Well, the bad news is worse. Now The Iowa Environmental Council’s water quality testing for the week of 7/21 shows, not only E-Coli present in Lower Pine Lake, but also Cyanobacteria. This is an alarm bell warning. Unlike E-Coli, Cyanobacteria is a Neuromuscular disruptor, meaning it can trigger degenerative brain disorders that can affect muscular development, not unlike ALS.
This particular virus is also bacterial in its development and usually follows a blue green algae bloom. I’m sure that’s the case this time. This particular bacteria is more easily spotted using a lower powered micro biological microscope. It can be a little confusing to view so I’m posting a screen snap from my microscope as well as a hand drawn rendition. This sample came from Pine Creek on my property before it entered Pine Lake, however, my understanding is that it has been showing up in Lower Pine Lake sporadically for the last four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.