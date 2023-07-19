I don’t publish my water quality checks of Pine Lake State Park very often, but I thought with this year’s horrible start, with the beach E. Coli swimming advisory up since Memorial Day, that maybe I should. As it’s educational and aligns with the readings taken by the DNR. The photograph was taken the week before Memorial Day after several hot dry sunny days in a row. The lake was turning green earlier than usual, even though fishing was and continues to be excellent. Fish do not carry E. Coli and are safe to eat. E. Coli is a bacterial virus that is a colony builder, and if the right ingredients are in play, it can blossom in hours to a dangerous level. Those elements are nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from field, yard, and CAFO runoff events. Oddly prior to the testing both the DNR and I did, it was relatively dry, and even though manure had been spread, the heavy downpours we’ve been having, hadn’t hit yet. Add to that food source, the catalyst of hot sunshine on still water, and one little piece of fecal matter, hog, goose, raccoon, or baby (using the likelihood in order), the starting gun goes off.
The microscope I use is a micro biological, electron microscope, that magnifies x2,500 times. As E. Coli is very, very small. My testing kits do have a chemical test, but it requires mixing chemicals and then you have to dispose of a colony of E. Coli. I was a lay chemist for 13 years while running Whink Products Company, and I was very good at organic chemistry in high school, and at college, so I know science protocols. It causes gastrointestinal problems, which frequently causes diarrhea, and can last for several weeks. It’s sometimes called Montezuma’s revenge, or the more accurate Giardia. It occurs in much smaller amounts, even in mountain streams, which is why we buy water purification systems when we trek out West. It can be deadly, due to dehydration and trauma. Babies are particularly susceptible, and dehydration can shut down major organs. I have had it once and it’s awful, with nasty cramping and constant toilet time. Tough to finish a vacation that way. It is rarely fatal.
