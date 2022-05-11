It has been a long time since yours truly has written a book review, and I’ve missed it. Here is an older book title, so in my opinion, easier to get for yourself. It is nature related since that is my refuge. Any nature lover who comes quietly upon a wild animal while walking in the woods, or spots a rare wildflower, or thrills to the quick descent of river rapids wants to share the experience with others. So, in that spirit, I am sharing a book that I think other nature lovers may enjoy: “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. A winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography, a New York Times 2016 Notable Book, and National Best Seller, this book is a real gem.
Maybe you’ve not run across it yet, and therefore, it can be a discovery for you too. The book is science-y, true, but don’t let that put you off. Jahren is a beautiful writer, perfectly balancing her witty memoir style with illuminating botanic curiosities that compel you to keep reading. I came across the book in a bookstore in my hometown, Austin, Minn., in a section for native writers. I’m really glad I read it and I encourage you to try it. Check into your local library first (plug to my former occupation) to see if they own it, then check it out.
