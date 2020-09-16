As I have mentioned in earlier columns, KIFG Radio officially went on the air in July of 1962. The studios eventually occupied the entire second floor of the two-story brick building on the northeast corner of Washington Avenue and Stevens Street in downtown Iowa Falls. Our station entrance was on the west side of the building off Stevens Street. To the west across Stevens Street still stands a nearly identical two-story brick building with the main front entrance off Washington Avenue and two side entrances off Stevens Street. The Thrivent Financial offices that front on Washington Avenue now occupy the main floor of the building, with a side entrance off Stevens Street. The apartment space on the second level of the Thrivent building is still accessible from its Stevens Street entrance.
At the time KIFG went on the air, the Thrivent building was home to Aborn Drugstore with its main entrance on Washington Avenue and side entrance on Stevens Street. Aborn Drug seemed to be a “single pharmacist stay through the noon hour” operation because back room cooking sure smelled good during the middle of the day.
