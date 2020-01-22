The annual Army vs. Navy football game is one of the oldest sports rivalries in the United States. Last Dec. 14 in Philadelphia the two teams met on the gridiron for the 120th time. Navy won, 34 to 14. I bring this up because in the coming months the State of Iowa just might see its own version of an Army-Navy matchup.
Iowa’s U.S. Republican Senator Lt. Col. Joni Ernst is up for re-election this November. Lurking in the background are five Democratic candidates seeking to replace her. In alphabetical order they are Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods. Guess which one is actually a retired three star admiral. If you say Michael Franken you’re right.
