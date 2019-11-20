The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa seems to be in turmoil these days following the resignation of its longtime director T. J. Juskiewicz and his staff. The disagreement is apparently between Gannett, the Register’s parent company, and Juskiewicz who had not been allowed to speak out about the handling of the Carson King news story in regard to racist tweets. Juskiewicz had been director of RAGBRAI since 2005, a period of some 14 years.
Juskiewicz and staff have formed a new organization that they have named “Iowa’s Ride.” Dates are being worked out and it sounds possible that the new Iowa’s Ride across Iowa could be heading from east to west. If so, that means a west-bound Iowa’s Ride, from the Mississippi River to the banks of the Missouri River, is going to be a slightly uphill pump all the way. And don’t forget that the prevailing winds from the west and a hot afternoon sun in biker’s eyes could make for a long day.
