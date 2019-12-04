If Indiana Governor Pete Buttigieg and President Donald Trump were to go head-to-head in the upcoming 2020 presidential election campaign I believe it would be an historical replay of the biblical clash between David and Goliath. And y’all know who won that one.
To set the Election Day stage: In the far right corner, from New York and Florida, we have President Donald John Trump at 72 years of age, standing 6’3” high, weighing in at 236 pounds and wearing Putin-red shorts. In the near corner, from Indiana, we have Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg at 37 years of age, standing 5’8” high, weighing in at 154 pounds and wearing Navy blue shorts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.