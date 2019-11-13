Building a house, or any inhabitable structure, unless it is a dog house, falls under one or more regulations within the uniform building code. Sound structure and safety are among the primary drivers for instituting the code. Federal, state and local codes may seem like a burden at first but if you are the second or third buyer of an inhabitable structure you can certainly take comfort in knowing that a community building code is your best friend.
For some contractors, carpenters, bricklayers and do-it-yourselfers it may seem clever if they can get away with not fulfilling construction plans or meeting reconstruction requirements but the majority of those, as in any business, are straight shooters. On the other hand, million-dollar Iowa Department of Transportation highway projects require on-site IDOT inspectors/observers because of overall complications and the humongous quantities of materials. A full-time IDOT observer was on site during the construction of the U.S Highway 65 clear-span bridge in Iowa Falls.
