As the saying goes, “it seems like yesterday” that in 1962 KIFG Radio in Iowa Falls officially went on the air. I was there when it all happened, so at the prodding of historian Andy Ferguson of KIFG and the Times Citizen, I have been going through some dusty old boxes and ancient filing cabinets trying to put together some semblance of an article, or articles, that might be of historical interest.
As a point of background, I started my career as sports editor of the Webster City Freeman-Journal and sports announcer for the newspaper’s broadcasting station KJFJ Radio, which currently broadcasts using the call letters KQWC. After two years of radio announcing and newspaper writing experience I then relocated myself around the corner in Webster City to become associate editor of the Angus Journal, an international beef breed magazine that was published in Webster City at that time.
