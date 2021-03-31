One of the great songs ever to come out of the South, “Georgia on My Mind” was written by native son Hoagy Carmichael, composer, and Stuart Gorrell, lyricist, in 1930 on a winter evening in a third floor apartment on 52nd Street in New York City. Discussion to this day, when one reflects upon the lyrics, is whether or not the lyrics are about Hoagy’s sister, Georgia, or the state of Georgia. When reading the lyrics it seems to be a “Catch 22.”
Nevertheless, the State of Georgia, USA, adopted “Georgia on My Mind” as the official state song on April 24, 1979. The song was first recorded by Hoagy Carmichael, with jazz trumpet player Bix Beiderbecke on Comet records in New York City on September 15, 1930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.