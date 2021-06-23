American-born Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the new baby daughter of Harry and Meghan, is, according to news reports, eighth in line to the British throne. That is a long way to go for Lilibet, being an American citizen and a native of California. But, with racial violence reaching a crescendo throughout the world, who can say how long the British monarchy or even American democracy will survive?
When Queen Elizabeth dies and Prince Charles becomes king, things in England will undoubtedly change. It will then be up to King Charles to make the decisions. Charles’ dad, Prince Phillip, was from Greece, so “outsiders” are not new among family descendants. Eight years ago, Queen Elizabeth issued Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm bestowing all of William’s children with royal titles.
