A few weeks ago a front page story in the Times Citizen by staff writer Corey Meints on “Rodeo’s Future in the Iowa Falls-Alden area” triggered another one of my KIFG Radio Station memories of the early 1960s when KIFG first went on the air. It was, to be more specific, in July of 1962 that the station was permitted by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to begin broadcasting.
It was in the second or third year of H.A. “Skeet” Preston’s tenure as KIFG station manager/announcer and all around promoter when he came up with the idea of bringing a rodeo to the Iowa Falls-Alden area. There were no rodeo arenas in northern Hardin or southern Franklin counties at the time so Skeet had a rodeo site constructed about half way between Iowa Falls and Alden along the south side of old U.S. Highway 20. The arena site, between the Iowa River and the highway, was graded and leveled. The top soil was overturned in the leveling process, which of course buried the weeds and grass. The arena ground looked great even though it appeared to be slightly sandy in color and a wee bit rocky in substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.