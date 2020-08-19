I was in the control room at KIFG Radio on the 22nd of November 1963 when the bells on the Associated Press teletype machine began clanging with an urgency that demanded my immediate attention. When I walked over and started reading the teletype messages that were rapidly printing out right in front of me, I felt a pang of disbelief. In a rapid tap, tap, tap the bulletins and then the details began scrolling out. “President Kennedy has been shot while riding in a motorcade in downtown Dallas, Texas.”
Mike Scott was in the main studio at the time, broadcasting the noon hour news, when I began tearing off teletype printouts and rushing them in to him. The bulletins kept coming in and I kept handing them off to Mike.
