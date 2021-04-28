Continuing from my last column in regard to 17-year-old Dora Martin Berry, the first African American to be named “Miss State University of Iowa” in December 1955, I should like to add that her reception as homecoming queen by university officials and some faculty and staff members was not welcoming. Reportedly, by the folks who keep such records on file, she was not included in many of the same official University of Iowa functions where a Caucasian queen would have made an appearance. That said, let me take you on a trip into the deep South during one of those years when I was an associate editor and reporter for the Angus Journal, the international beef breed publication.
It was the spring of 1956 when Cy Crane, an Angus Journal advertising field man (originally from Oklahoma), who lived and worked out of Nashville, Tenn., called me up and said, “Let’s do a photo news article on Angus cattle breeder Mr. So-and-So who lives in Northern Georgia.” A few days later I flew the company plane to Nashville and stayed overnight with Cy. Next day we were up early and on our way by car to visit our man in a small Georgia town north of Atlanta.
