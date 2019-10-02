A few weeks ago I suggested in my column that the sport of soccer is rapidly growing in popularity in the United States. As if to substantiate my observation, the Sept. 20 Des Moines Register burst forth with a front page spread and a four column double-headline asking, “What’s the score on soccer stadium plan?”
There were two articles in the Register, one by reporter Lee Rood under the sub-head, “Supervisors say it’s too costly, risky” and the other by columnist Randy Peterson stating, “Financing to determine its viability.” So the great debate is actually over financing and the viability of building a soccer stadium in Des Moines. The main private financial backers for the soccer stadium are Kum & Go’s CEO Kyle Krause and company President Tanner Krause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.