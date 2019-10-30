I have spent multiple hours in the air, both as a pilot and as a passenger, so I was surprised when I read a CNN news article by Nicole Chaves and Melissa Alonso about two Southwest Airline pilots who were apparently live streaming video from a plane’s bathroom to the cockpit. Flight Attendant Renee Steinaker alleges in a lawsuit that that is exactly what she observed after she spotted an iPad in the plane’s cockpit.
As noted in her complaint, airline policy required that two crew members be in the cockpit at all times. According to the article, when Capt. Terry Graham asked a flight attendant to come to the cockpit so he could leave to use the restroom, Flight Attendant Steinaker came forward to do so. While in the cockpit she saw that an iPad was live streaming video of the pilot inside the lavatory. Her invasion of privacy lawsuit against the pilots is reportedly still in the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.