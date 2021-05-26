Racism as we know it today has existed in the United States since 1619. That was the year a Dutch privateer sailing ship landed on the coast of Virginia with 20 or 30 captured Africans from the country now known as Angola. From then on slavery in America flourished until the end of the Civil War in 1865. Racism, however, continues to exist today in one form or another in the United States.
As mentioned in earlier columns, as an editor of the Angus Journal in the 1950s I traveled the country in search of stories about Angus breeders and their cattle breeding and farming operations. One farm owner and cattle breeder I visited with along the way was Judge James Edwin Horton Jr. of Morgan County, Ala. To my surprise he turned out to be the judge in the famous Scottsboro trial. After my interview in regard to his cattle operation concluded he began explaining in detail the Scottsboro case
