It seems ironic that Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has turned out to be a nemesis to President Donald Trump over his pre-presidential ongoing projected image as America’s most notorious philanderer and his unequivocal debasement of the presidency itself. While Trump upstaged Hillary Clinton on the presidential debate stage in 2016, Pelosi has since turned the tables on the President in gesture and word. She is a woman in the driver’s seat and the President knows it.
The United States Constitution was written for and by men. Not until the year 1920 did women even have the right to vote. Although women outnumber men in the United States today, men continue to reign as the most prolific political officeholders. Note: By 2024 women in America are projected to outnumber men 173.9 million to167.08 million.
