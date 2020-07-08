Breaking into a United States Federal Post Office, Post Office box, U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle, street-corner U.S. mail deposit box, airplane or vehicle transporting U.S. mail, or personally robbing a U.S. postman or postwomen delivering mail is a Federal offense. Using the United States mail to defraud is also a Federal offense.
According to what I understand a lot of reservation-based Native Americans, because of the vast distances between farm and ranch homes (think of the expanse of the four-state Navajo Nation) reportedly often receive their mail at collective sites. I am sure that with a meaningful opportunity to vote by mail Native Americans will also hold caucuses similar to ours in Iowa, realizing that backing a certain individual may be in their best interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.