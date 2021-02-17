No pun intended but wind is taking the energy out of petroleum’s sails/sales. The future of the transportation industry is returning to its roots . . . electric power. Quiet, non-polluting electric wind power across the entire globe will certainly help reduce air pollution and the problem of global warming.
My first ride in an electric automobile back in the early 1930s is as vivid to me today as it was back then. The vehicle was in show room condition, a two-door coupe with rear seat, outside running boards and with the typical narrow tires of the era. It was powered by a plug-in battery that limited the number of driving hours before recharging was necessary. It had an “L” shaped steering post, floor brakes and accelerator.
