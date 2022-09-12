Summit Carbon Solutions, one of the hazardous pipeline companies with plans to cross Hardin County, was granted a Motion to Reconsider with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), in reference to presenting an emergency response plan. This plan would have asked how Summit would “equip Hardin County and others similarly situated to meet the prime objective of protecting the health, safety and property of the public.”
According to court documents, in July the (IUB) had originally issued an order that Summit produce “risk assessment and modeling information” and its “emergency response plan” for their pipeline, which zig zags the entire north and south length across the county, affecting population centers of New Providence, Eldora, Steamboat Rock, Ackley and Iowa Falls.
On Aug. 3, Summit filed a motion to reconsider the ruling. In turn, on Aug. 12, Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer filed a Resistance to Summit’s Motion to Reconsider with the IUB.
The proposed pipeline crosses 40 county roadways, multiple waterways and adjacent conservation areas, court documents state, adding. When it comes to bearing the burdens invited by the proposed pipeline project, the scales should favor public safety and Hardin County’s interest in protecting its interest.
Then in another turn of events, the IUB changed their minds and granted Summit’s motion to reconsider.
“The Office of the Consumer Advocate (OCA), this is the legal arm of Iowa Department of Justice that represents all consumers before the Iowa Utilities Board, filed a general pleading designed to protect all Iowans,” Hardin County Attorney Darrel Meyer said. “We sent a motion to intervene so we could weigh in a little bit. The OCA had requested seven things of Summit – two were public safety and a safety risk assessment and plan.”
Summit asked IUB to reconsider on the requirement to disclose those plans, and Hardin County filed a resistance so that the order with the IUB stands, Meyer said. “We have all these communities that will be affected if something goes wrong. (We wanted them to) please stick with their previous order, but the IUB changed their mind. I think they ‘blinked.’ There are federal rules that IUB doesn’t have the authority to overrule. The IUB blinked – that’s what happened.”
Meyer said the IUB was going along with the OCA, requiring Summit to disclose a risk assessment now, rather than later. However, the Federal rule says they can disclose later. “The IUB said I guess this is covered by Federal rules, not us.”
IUB issued that ruling earlier this month.
“If someone wanted to appeal, there would be a process,” Meyer said. “An appeal process would take as long as the federal rules requiring them to disclose.”
“No one is a fan of eminent domain either,” Meyer continued. “And we come around to making appointments at the end of this year. Being on the Condemnation Board will have more importance than it has in a generation. That Condemnation Board will determine the value of property, then it goes through court system after that.”
Meyer also said getting the pipeline companies to decide on not building a pipeline would be an “uphill battle. It’s hard to stop a train. How do you get in the way of 7 billion dollars? Congress set the table by creating 45Q tax incentives and we ‘re just stuck in the middle of these forces. Someone (the pipeline companies) wants to take advantage of incentive created by Congress, and we’re getting squeezed in the middle.”
When the OCA filed resistance, they mentioned Hardin County in their resistance, Meyer said. “The IUB kind of backed off the recent order. They acknowledged it won’t be easy on them. We’re trying to make them be aware and ‘don’t forget about us.’ At least they’re acknowledging the problem.”
This article is not correct. The decision will be made on September 16th. Two of the IUB wanted to grant it and 1 said it was a Federal issue. Those who have chosen to intervene can plead there case at the IUB meeting on September 16th. Brian Jorde and Wally Taylor of the Sierra Club have already said they will be there. Hardin County Attorney Darrel Meyer has until September 13th to say if he will participate.
