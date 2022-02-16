It may still be freezing outside, but that doesn’t mean outdoor recreation isn’t heating up in Hardin County.
All of the traditional winter activities are of course available, but one of the newest events to come out of Calkins Nature Area and Hardin County Conservation is the first ever Kids Ice Fishing Day at Pine Lake State Park that took place Feb. 12.
Davis Horton, interpretive program assistant at Calkins in rural Iowa Falls, said before the big day that he and other organizers had heard positive feedback about Kids Ice Fishing Day. He added that a Jan. 30 ice fishing lure making class was also a hit and gave kids and adults alike a skill they can take with them forever.
“Then they have something they can take with them and use right there on the water,” Horton said. “We really wanted to cater everything more toward kids. We have a lot of adult outdoor activities, but our kids educational fishing day and this class pair together for that.”
Horton, who has worked at Calkins for more than five years, said it’s the ability to work with kids and come up with creative programming for them that keeps him loving his job. He said he also enjoys the birding and eagle programs Calkins provides and mentioned that cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are also popular right now (skis can be checked out at Calkins and snowshoes are available at Iowa Falls’ Barlow Library.
Horton had advice for those hesitant to venture outdoors in the cold whether that’s on trails located on Calkins’ 76 acres or one of the other trails throughout the county. A full list of Hardin County Conservation parks and campgrounds can be found on the Hardin County website.
“A lot of the time I would recommend picking those warmer days when you can get outside as often as possible,” he said. “For me, I spend a lot of time indoors in the winter prepping for the coming year. Let’s say I’m into something like biking or fishing. I might spend my time getting my tires ready. Replacing parts on my bike. I could be making flies for my entire next nine months I’m going to be out fishing.”
Hardin County Conservation Director Wes Wiese pointed to a variety of other outdoor projects that are happening now and in the near future, but the biggest upcoming project is the removal of the Steamboat Rock Dam.
The Iowa Department of Natural resources began contemplating removing the 80-plus-year-old dam in 2019. Four possible courses of action were laid out at a public meeting that was held at the Steamboat Rock Boat Club in November 2019. The four “alternatives,” as the DNR and engineers called them, included doing nothing, building rock arch rapids, dam removal with structuring, and full dam removal.
Last August, DNR Rivers Coordinator Nate Hoogeveen said the state had set aside about $500,000 for the project, which is estimated to cost between $1 and $1.5 million. But Wiese said he believes the project will be started this summer.
“I’ve been talking with Nate Hoogeveen about the Steamboat Rock Dam removal,” Wiese said. “I think the start of that is going to begin this summer because I think the governor just gave them a huge shot in the arm.”
The removal of the dam will not affect fishing in the area and will include some elements that may attract more kayaks and canoes. Hardin County Conservation rents kayaks for $20 per day. The kayaks do have to stay in Hardin County.
Wiese said the department will begin construction on a new shelter house at Bessman-Kemp Campground near Alden once the weather permits. He said the foundation pad has already been poured. Otherwise, its business as usual for Wiese and the rest of the Hardin County Conservation crew.
“Of course, it’s going to be the same as every year,” Wiese said. “About March, early April, we’ll start getting all the plumbing hooked back up in the campgrounds. Getting some maintenance issues done that we didn’t get done in the fall. Replacing fire rings, camping pads those kind of things. Helping the resource guys do a bunch of burning on the prairie areas that keep trees at bay.”
Wiese encouraged the public to get out and use the trails maintained by his department throughout the county in places such as Tower Rock Park near Steamboat Rock. The county maintains and mows those trails throughout the year. He also hopes people will continue to use Legacy and Pintail wetlands between Iowa Falls and Ackley.
“That’s one of my favorite things to do in the spring when the birds are migrating through,” Wiese said. “Hopefully we get our wetland full of water again.”
Wiese pointed out that eBird.org, a worldwide bird documentation website for amateur and professional birders, contains a list of the species that have been spotted at the wetlands. He said people come from all over the world to birdwatch, especially when a new or exotic species is spotted and uploaded to the website.
Wiese said that while there is plenty of access to the Iowa River for fishing, there are other places to fish in Hardin County. He mentioned Meyer’s Pit near Hubbard, Pine Ridge Lake near Steamboat Rock and Pine Lake as good spots to try.
In other animal related activities, the spring turkey hunting season is coming up. Wiese said he believes the turkey population in the county is solid this year. Finally, he’s already seen some shed hunters in the county on the hunt for antlers.
“People like to go shed hunting,” Wiese said. “That’s actually going to kick up here soon. And of course, with spring you’ve always got the morel mushrooms.”
Whether it’s new programs at Calkins, dam removal or building new shelters, Hardin County Conservation is moving forward in 2022.
