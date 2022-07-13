Taylor Forgy has been grooming dogs and cats since late last year. Just recently, however, the Hubbard woman found a home for her business.
Pampered Pooch had been grooming dogs and the occasional cat sparingly at her home. When a spot opened in Hubbard, right next to the veterinarian’s office, Forgy said a dream became reality.
Forgy, 23 of Alden and a Hubbard native, said she learned a lot from the former groomer – Jada Staples. She also learned a lot through online courses when she had time. Most of the past year, however, has been spent as a stay-at-home mother to Charlotte.
“I was doing hours out of my house, so this is my first actual location,” Forgy said. “I started in here in late November. I did a little bit at home, not much. It was kind of just a thought then. When Jada just couldn’t do it anymore with her full-time job in Ames, it really became an ‘I should do it’ type of thing.”
Forgy said she always had the idea in her mind to start a grooming business.
“I have always loved animals but more specifically dogs,” Forgy said. “I hope to someday add boarding to my business as well, but we would like to buy a farm first. I was a stay-at-home mama to a beautiful baby girl. The gal who ran this shop before me had decided she wanted to be done grooming full-time, so I took over, changed the name and here we are.”
Pampered Pooch is located at 108 S. Michigan in the heart of Hubbard. With it being a grooming business before, Forgy said she did not have to do much to move in. She even inherited the wash tub and a grooming table. That made the made the decision to make it a full-time career easier.
“I think it pushed me to go ahead and do it,” Forgy said. “Not having to go and buy all of this stuff made it easier. It helped turn the dream into a reality.”
While she owns and operates the business on her own, husband Blake helps out on Saturdays. She said she started with around 25 clients. Since moving, that list has grown to over 300.
“I run the shop by myself usually,” Forgy said. “Not only do I run my grooming business, but I also bring my almost 12-month-old baby girl with me to work every day. My sister Hayden Granzow also helps me in the summer when she doesn’t have school.”
While she will do cats, Forgy prefers dogs.
“I offer dog and cat grooming - bath, nails, anal glands, haircuts, blowouts and brush outs,” Forgy said. “Cats must be sedated for their haircuts.”
For more information, call The Pampered Pooch at 641-858-6689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.