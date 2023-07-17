Park Board OKs projects

The Iowa Falls Park and Recreation Board met Tuesday evening, July 11, and opened with public comment by board member Dr. Frances Pisney who asked why the city’s tree-removal process has slowed down.
City Manager Jody Anderson explained that the Iowa Falls City Council had reached out to Robb’s Tree and Stump Removal out of Story City to add 120 more ash trees for removal, due to the emerald ash borer infestation. However other communities had contacted Robb’s first, so Iowa Falls was moved down the list. Anderson thought it would be another two months before they returned.
As a second item, Pisney also asked Anderson if the city engineer was capable of doing bridge inspections. Anderson said Fox Engineering and Shuck-Britson Engineering have both been previously used by the city in the past. Pisney handed out an estimate for Wildcat Cove bridge, which is near Assembly Park, and noted that tuckpointing and rock replacement were needed.
“Old Style Masonry gave me a quote,” Pisney said. “The sidewalks are toast, basically. The north part of the bridge… the rail is in very bad shape and has a lot of missing rock.”
The quote is $114,800 for labor and materials, with sales tax, if applicable, of $7,826. Although no action was taken, Anderson said he’d share a bridge report, as they are inspected every other year.
Sunnyside Pond
Board president Dr. Les Meier had received quotes for the installation of an electric or solar pond aerator at Sunnyside Pond. He also requested the board approve the purchase Airmax Muck Away, which would control plant growth at $350 for an 18-month supply, and Airmax Pond Dye Packets for bacteria at a cost of $220 for a 16-month supply.
“It improves fish health and pond clarify,” said board member Jim Gillespie of chemical treatments.
“They claim they can take down two inches of muck in a month,” Meier said.
The board approved the purchase of both Airmax items.
As far as a pond aerator, Meier had received a quote for an electrical unit at $2,782, however a powerline has to be trenched, which would be an unknown additional cost. Anderson said running a line to place an electrical meter at the pond would cost more than the total electrical bill for a year.
The board decided to use the solar option and approved the purchase of an RPS Solar Pump at a cost of $2,009.
Pool vacuum
Parks and Recreation Director Karlie Niedert presented a quote to the board for an Enduro XL40 Robotic Pool Clean. The cost is $13,740.17, with a shipping estimate of $600.
“That little vacuum we have is not ideal for that size of pool,” Niedert said. “This one covers a lot more ground and is a lot better with touchscreen panels.”
Niedert said they would keep the smaller vacuum they currently have and run both apparatuses at night to cover a larger area of the pool. There is no labor involved with the larger vacuum after staff training, which is included in the cost.
This larger vacuum is also programmable with voice alerts, which will notify staff of people who are not supposed to be in the pool after hours.
The board approved the purchase; however the Iowa Falls City Council will have to review and approve the purchase before Niedert can move forward.
Assembly Park restroom
Niedert also requested that the restroom at Assembly Park be renovated to be similar to the restroom facility at Foster Park. A space for storage would be included for other equipment, such as tennis rackets used by the high school. Anderson suggested that baseboard heat also be added so they can be opened to the public sooner.
“We have the new pickleball courts, the tennis courts and basketball courts, and the Swinging Bridge,” Neidert said. “If there’s any park I want to do, it’s Assembly.”
Anderson said the project would need to be bid out to contractors, and the board gave the OK for Neidert to move forward. This project would also have to be approved by the city council.
