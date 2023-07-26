The world needs pipes. Whether for moving water through a faucet or for flushing waste down the toilet, underground pipes make the modern world move. When a world needs pipes, a world needs people who know pipes. People who can make sure that the toilets flush and that the waste goes wherever it is that waste goes. Paul Williams is one of those people.
“Basically, if it happens underground in the water or sewer industry, we do it. We pipe burst, we do hydro-excavation, pipe fusion, directional boring,” Williams said. “If it’s underground infrastructure, we do it.”
Although born in Northern California, Williams found his passion for the business in Alaska. “This was just something I got into, kind of on accident,” Williams said. “I always enjoyed working with water. When I ended up in Alaska, I got into the water industry there and sewer just kind of went along with it.”
After honing his craft up in the Last Frontier, Williams moved to Iowa 25 years ago. Somewhere around a decade after that, Williams Underground Services was born in Steamboat Rock and is now headquartered in Ackley.
“Smaller towns like Ackley, Steamboat Rock and Eldora don’t have enough people or equipment. We cater to them to ensure that when they have a water main break, a sewer issue or something like that, we can help them out,” Williams said. “We do a lot of work in Hubbard, Parkersburg, Aplington, it doesn’t matter. We kind of try to stay in this four-county area (Grundy, Butler, Franklin, Hardin). We’ve gone a bit farther than that a few times, but we’ve got all of the work we need in that smaller area.”
Williams Underground Services HQ lies on the westernmost edge of Ackley. HQ itself is a 6,000-square-foot shop, housing pieces of machinery big and small, all placed there to serve one purpose - getting the job done as quickly as possible.
“We started out with very little and I see things to make the jobs easier and more efficient. If I can make a job easier and more efficient, that’s a good thing and I will spend the money to make sure I have that equipment,” Williams said. “I’m always looking around for ways to make jobs more efficient because it’s good for the customer and the contractor. The less time I need to spend somewhere, whether it be a customer’s home or with the city, the better.”
Working underground is dirty by definition. When Williams has to fix a water pipe, he has to dig down into the dirt to reach the pipe, that’s a dirty job by any measure. Sometimes, though, what lies in the pipes beneath the dirt is even dirtier than dirt itself.
“The sewer work is definitely the dirtiest part of this job. You can look at it a couple of ways, but the most unappealing is definitely sewer. I’ve done things where I’ve had to stand in sewer lagoons up to my chest, things of that nature,” Williams said. “Sometimes we’ll get a basement that’s been backed up and no one’s been in it for a week. They’ll go off the bottom step and be ankle-deep in sewage. Those are not nice jobs.”
In a line of work that can have a to-do list of excavating tons of dirt, jumping down into big holes to work with pipes, or pumping sewage out of a residential basement, you’d think the office duties would be an escape. Not for Williams.
“Paperwork is my nemesis,” Williams quipped. “I don’t like it, but I gotta get it done. I can get the work done, but then I have to get the bills out so I can pay my employees and pay my bills.”
Williams is a perfectionist and that quality has kept his phone ringing all these years. He has many loyal customers, whether they be towns or neighbors. One of the walls in his office is adorned with thank you cards, which Williams says is his favorite part of the job.
“Seeing people send us (thank you notes) means the world. It’s really great when I send a bill to a homeowner or a property owner and they take the time to open my bill, look through it, agree that everything we did was great, write the check and then write a thank you note,” Williams said. “I never get rid of them, it’s a reminder of the fact that we’re doing it right.”
