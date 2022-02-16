It’s been said that money cannot buy happiness. Money does, however, go a long way toward living a better life.
Financial advisors want their clients to live better lives. Not only for themselves, but for their families, friends, and even complete strangers. All it takes is one simple step: meeting with them to talk about money.
There really is no shortage of financial advisors in the Hardin County area. All have the same goals in mind: to help their clients be financially stable enough to take care of their current and future needs. Among the advisors are Mike Truesdell with Thrivent Financial in Iowa Falls and John Enslin with The Enslin Group, LLC in Ackley.
Truesdell has been a financial advisor for more than 15 years. He started when he and wife Sara started a family and moved to her hometown of Iowa Falls from Waverly. Once in town, he started working for his father-in-law, Mike Stensland at his financial services office.
At the time, Stensland’s office consisted of himself, Truesdell, and Amy Emerson. Now there are 10 people in two offices in Iowa Falls and Story City.
Truesdell said the firm is its own practice as Mid Iowa Group, but uses Thrivent as its provider.
“Our vision for the future is to be the premier financial planning practice crossing generations,” Truesdell said. “Thrivent allows for our team leaders to run a business that works for our team and our communities. In addition, Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company that is fraternal and Christian-based. We love the ability to give back to our churches, charities and communities through various personal and corporate programs.”
Truesdell said he feels he helps people be better and live better lives using money as a way to do that. From living life comfortably and helping others, to insurance coverage and setting up a child’s future education.
“We feel money is a tool and that, used wisely, will better your lives now and for the future,” he said. “We have charitable programs to help Christians ‘pay if forward and continually give back.’ We also have a goal to help clients see the ‘big picture’ in regard to planning. Investment returns are important, but so are insurance protection, estate protection, long term care protection, emergency savings accounts, starting college or savings funds for children and grandchildren.”
Truesdell added that all of that happens with a financial advisor.
“We will help efficiently plan and strategize for taxes now and the future,” Truesdell said. “In addition, we love to help clients live a stress-free life and retirement to enjoy the things they love to do. You can better enrich the lives of your children and grandchildren through various planning methods that are in your best interest and centered around the clients’ goals. Many clients will run out of time before they run out of money.”
Truesdell loves when a client “hits it big” with an investment. But for every Apple stock bought for $22 in 1980, there are thousands of other investments that move up and down but still pay off.
“Our goal is to get to know our clients and their family, so we are offering advice geared towards their personal and family goals,” Truesdell said. “We typically will use three buckets when explaining the use of money: Goals, Guarantee, and Growth which may mean short term or conservative income during retirement and long term/growth/inflation hedge/longevity.”
Sometimes, Truesdell said, meeting a client is not under the best terms. Life, he said, happens to everybody.
“Sometimes, we are one of a client’s first calls after losing a loved one,” Truesdell said. “We also work through the many life events such as divorce, birth, health issues, retirement, empty-nesters, etc. This is the reason we do what we do. It’s very important to protect your family in the case of tragedy or an emergency.”
Being able to take care of needs following those events is key to living a good life free from financial burden. Truesdell said it’s also important to set up a client’s future to combat unforeseen circumstances like loss of a job. Just as important, he said, is setting up a plan for retirement.
“When you are unable to work, whether it’s a layoff, a disability, retirement, or whatever, it’s crucial to have a financial plan to fall back on and serve as a guide for you and your loved ones,” Truesdell said. “So many clients feel their work benefits, such as 401k and insurances, are enough. In many cases, additional evaluation and planning should be used to confirm.”
Through his work, Truesdell said his own life has improved, mainly through the good feeling he gets knowing that a plan he helped put together, worked.
“My life is blessed because of my family, my team family and my client family,” Truesdell said. “Our team has been able to make a positive impact on so many families through the years in helping them plan for their financial freedom and this makes my career extremely rewarding.”
Enslin gets the same feelings through working with his clients. He started the path to his own firm in 2010 with New York Life. He said becoming a financial advisor has changed his life for the better.
“I wanted to run my own business, and this gave me a great opportunity,” Enslin said. “I have always been fascinated with the stock market, trading, and how money works. I would watch movies like ‘Wall Street’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. I wanted to understand the lingo. I wanted to understand hedge funds, how interest rates affect the market, the power of compounding interest, market returns.”
The loss of his mother when was 21 made him realize the importance of the insurance side of the business. He knows that a family losing a stream of income unexpectedly can cause permanent devastation on top of the grief.
“It doesn’t have to be that way, and I wanted to help,” Enslin said.
Enslin started The Enslin Group, LLC in May of 2014. That fulfilled his desire to own his own business. From there, he has steadily built a clientele who look to him for their financial well-being. In many ways, he is doing today what he originally went to school for.
“What I like best is working with people and helping alleviate their stress,” Enslin said. “I went to college for social work and intended to be a counselor or therapist. Being a good financial adviser and a therapist go hand-in-hand more than most people realize. One of the biggest stress factors in people’s lives is money. Really listening to what their goals are, what their needs are, is key. That background has helped me a lot.”
Enslin said there are multiple factors in helping people live better. It all comes down to being able to live well, die without being a financial burden, and establishing something for future generations.
“Being able to tell someone they can retire and showing them how is a factor,” Enslin said. “Many people fear they will never be able to retire. Seeing the relief in their face speaks for itself. Also, working with younger people, setting up a plan, protecting their family, and helping them make their short-term and long-term goals is important. Lastly, working with estates. Farmers and business owners have spent their lives building something to pass to their heirs. Helping with that transition is something I take personally coming from a farming family of my own.”
Enslin said the key to everything is planning. He said there are risks but added that it’s his job to lower that risk.
“This isn’t the lottery,” Enslin said. “Our goal is long term, sound advice, based on the client’s own risk tolerance. The market goes up and down. What I try to teach my clients is, it’s not a loss until you sell and realize that. Otherwise you still own the same shares, those shares just happened to have a lower value at the moment.”
Enslin said it varies, but he considers his clients to be friends.
“I take my job very personal,” Enslin said. “I want my clients to do well, be happy, be financially free, and live good lives. I often say to myself when working with people — especially retirees — ‘If these were my parents, what would I want for them?’ That’s the kind of meticulous care I put into it.”
Enslin works with clients with so much of his own life experiences leading the way. From his mother’s death 19 years ago, to his farming father’s recent retirement.
“I was raised in Ackley where my family has been for over 100 years,” Enslin said. “My dad Kenny was a farmer who recently retired. My stepmother Kathy is a retired superintendent of Denver schools. My sister Lindsey is a nurse practitioner at Mercy. My girlfriend Veronika runs her company, V & Co. Design doing custom interior design for homes and businesses. I think of all of them and what I want for them when I work with every client.”
Through that all, his own life has been good. He said he is living it the way he wants. Something he also wants for his clients.
“It was really difficult for the first five-plus years,” Enslin said. “Building the business from scratch, finding clients to work with wasn’t easy. But I wouldn’t change anything about it. Now I have the freedom you would expect with being a business owner. I was able to open Ackley’s first gym — Cougar Fitness 55. I am able to pursue my bodybuilding hobbies, and sneak out to my deer stand in the fall. My life is blessed, and I am thankful.”
